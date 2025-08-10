Even if you're not a golfer, you can get excited about the newest addition to Neptune, I know I am!

New Jersey Is Home To All Kinds Of Golf, But This Is Different

Jersey is filled with golf courses, both full-sized 18-hole courses and courses of a more miniature nature, which are more my speed.

But sometimes you need something a little different; maybe you're going out with someone who's not really an experienced golfer, that's also me, or maybe you're going out with a large group.

What Is Topgolf, And Why Is It So Popular?

That's where Topgolf comes in.

Think of it as the Dave and Busters of the golf world; these massive facilities feature food, drinks, large TVs, music, and massive temperature-controlled driving ranges.

High-Tech Golfing Fun For Everyone

Topgolf uses golf balls that are filled with tech so they can score themselves when you hit them, and you can play all sorts of different games while on site. It's really a cool experience.

A New Topgolf Is Coming To The Shore

Topgolf has a few locations in Jersey, and now a new location is coming to the Jersey Shore!

Neptune, NJ, Will Host The Newest Topgolf Facility

According to NJ.com, Topgolf has announced plans to open a new location right off Route 66 in Neptune, bringing a unique activity to the Shore.

The Topgolf will sit on the former home of the Asbury Park Press, a massive plot of land that's been relatively unused for years.

More Businesses Coming To Route 66 In Neptune, NJ

There's also room for a new restaurant to open up in that area, and a new QuikChek will be opening on the same plot as well.

Granted, there's a QuikChek less than a mile down the road, which some people say is redundant, but then again, we have Wawa's every half mile or so in Jersey, don't we?

