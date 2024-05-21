Summer travel is just around the corner, and if you're still working on solidifying your summer plans, the time to do so is now.

I don't really feel the need to travel during the summer, living less than a mile from the Shore, in the summer that's where I like to spend most of my off time.

But if you are looking for something a little different to do this summer and a trip is in your future, you may want to check out a few places in Jersey that were ranked as some of the best travel destinations in the country this summer.

Two New Jersey City's Ranked Among The Top Travel Spots This Summer

Every year, the experts at Wallet Hub release their list of the best places to travel each summer, and there are some pretty cool places that make the list.

Atlanta Georgia came in at number one this year, and Philadelphia, DC, and Hawaii came in the top 5.

If you scroll a little further down the list, you may see a few familiar city's listed as well.

According to Wallet Hub, Jersey City and Newark ranked as the 12th best metro area to visit this summer.

I was shocked when I first read this, I thought there was no way that one of our amazing shore towns didn't make this list.

A Place like Asbury Park, Cape May, or Seaside Heights, should have made the list.

asbury park nj, best places to visit in new jersey Photo Credit: Canva loading...

However, when you think about it Jersey City and Newark do have a good bit to offer, and you're in very close proximity to New York.

My sister lives near Newark and she loves it; there's always something to do and she's able to get a ferry or a bus into New York to catch a Broadway show whenever she wants.

By the way, if you're looking to move to Jersey, these are some great places for families!

