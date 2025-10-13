Halloween at the Jersey Shore is a really fun time of year; people get really into decorating and making sure they're outdoing their neighbors when it comes to having a spooky house.

Even restaurants get into the action. My wife and I were grabbing dinner at Caffery's over the weekend and were blown away by how nicely decorated the restaurant was. They had scary clowns, ghosts hanging from the bar, a larger-than-life pumpkin scarecrow, and Halloween lights, making the mood just right.

Toms River Loves Halloween Season

It's not just our restaurants that go all out, either; Toms River gets really into Halloween each year.

One of the Nation’s Largest Halloween Parades Happens in Toms River

Firstly, the Toms River Fire Department hosts what's considered to be the second-largest Halloween parade in the country every Halloween.

You can learn more about his years parade right here.

Don’t Miss the 105.7 The Hawk Float and Live Music

Just a shameless plug, but be sure to check out the 105.7 The Hawk float in this year's parade; my band, Right On!, will be rockin' the parade route, powered by Uber.

Downtown Toms River’s Annual Scarecrow Display Returns

Toms River also does this really cool thing where they decorate the downtown areas with scarecrows.

Each scarecrow is made by a local business or organization, and they line Washington Street throughout the month of October. And each year, these scarecrows get more and more creative.

Where To See the Scarecrows in Toms River This October

Once again in 2025, the scarecrows are lining Washington Street, and they're worth checking out. But if you can't make it to downtown Toms River to check them out, you can see them all for yourself right here.

Be sure to let me know which scarecrow is your favorite!