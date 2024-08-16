One of my favorite things about living in the Garden State is without a doubt the food.

It's better than pretty much anywhere I've ever called home.

For example, I spent a few years hosting a morning radio show near State College PA and although we had our fair share of local spots to eat, they were nothing compared to the flare and flavors that you can get in Jersey.

In Toms River alone, the food is so good that two of our restaurants made Yelp's list of Top 100 Restaurants that you need to visit.

When it comes to judging a place to eat, Yelp is usually a good place to start.

And when Yelp releases its list of the best restaurants in the state, we take its ranking pretty seriously.

The two restaurants from Toms River that made Yelp's Top 100 list may not come as a huge surprise, I mean we've got some pretty great places to eat; Capone's, Taco-Tastic, and The Waterstreet just to name a few.

But according to Yelp, Toms River's top restaurants are none other than the sushi legends Xina located right off 37, and Shut Up And Eat located right on Main Street in Toms River.

Xina has won many accolades for its sushi and is regularly voted as one of the best sushi places in the state.

And Shut Up And Eat is just a fun place to grab a bite; the wait staff all wear PJs, the walls are decorated and so fun to look at, and the food is really good to boot; it's usually where my dad and I go for breakfast when he comes to visit and they never disappoint.

Who else would you add to the Top 100 List for the best restaurants around Toms River?

Jersey also has some of the best dive bars, if you want to grab a drink.