Are you in a local band? Do you think you have what it takes to be crowned the best of the best? Then get ready to put your money where your mouth is and sign up for the American Legion Post 129's Battle of the Bands.

American Legion Post 129 Is Hosting A Battle Of The Bands In 2026

Coming in 2026, American Legion Post 129 is putting together its first Battle of the Bands in order to raise money for the Veterans of American Legion Post 129.

There are a few rules, however, if your band is interested in taking the stage.

How Do Bands Apply For The American Legion Battle Of The Bands?

Firstly, you'll have to submit an application through Alpost129.org; those applications are going to be available during the 2nd week of January.

Bands will have to submit an MP3 of their music with their application for consideration, and American Legion Post 129 is having professional musicians judge the submissions and select which bands will participate.

Bands Must Be From One Of The Five Toms River Area High Schools

Bands must also be students from the 5 Toms River area high schools, as this is a family-friendly community event looking to raise money for local Veterans.

In addition to the battle of the bands, there will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 event.

The American Legion Post 129 Battle of the Bands is a full-blown legion event, with combined efforts of not only Post 129 but also the Legion Riders, Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion.

When And Where Does The American Legion Post 129 Battle Of The Bands Take Place?

The Battle of the Bands takes place on Sunday, March 22nd, and will happen at American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road in Toms River, NJ.