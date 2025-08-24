So often these days, when I write about restaurants in and around the Jersey Shore, it's usually because they are closing.

Bahamma Breeze in Toms River? Closed without notice.

READ MORE: Have You Ever Had A Camden-Style Cheesesteak? It's Amazing.

Chef Mike's ABG? Wrapping up a long and successful career at the shore at the end of the year.

Even a little further North, in Morristown, locals were shocked to learn the Guerriero's Italian Restaurant had suddenly closed.

A Closed TGI Fridays In Brick, NJ Gets New Life

Every now and then, though, there is some good news that shines through, and we're starting to see that good news with the closed-down TGI Fridays in Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

A while back, it was announced that the TGI Fridays in Brick would soon reopen as Ocean County's first Mission Barbecue. More on that here.

Tommy's Tavern And Tap Is Opening Its First Ocean County, NJ Location

It now looks like the TGI Fridays in Toms River will be getting some new life breathed into it, and I couldn't be more excited.

Over the past few years, TGI Fridays has been closing its doors across Jersey, and that includes the one in Toms River.

Get our free mobile app

It was a pretty popular spot when it was open, but now it's just sat vacant for the better part of a year and a half.

Now, though, it looks like Tommy's Tavern and Tap is getting ready to open its first Ocean County location, right in Toms River, in the old TGI Fridays!

What to Expect on the Menu at Tommy’s Tavern and Tap

If you're not familiar, Tommy's Tavern and Tap is known for its bar, its beers, and its pizzas.

Their menu also features some really good-sounding sandwiches like Southwest Turkey Burger, a Brisket Sandwich, and a Cubano, which features sliced pork loin, ham, pickles, and cherry pepper mustard.

When Will Tommy’s Tavern and Tap Open in Toms River?

Although there's no word on an exact opening date, we're very excited for this new addition to the Jersey Shore restaurant scene.