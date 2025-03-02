Let's admit it, sometimes there's nothing better than stopping for a fast food lunch; it's quick, it's easy, and generally speaking, it's a cheap option.

If I'm in the mood for some fast food Wendy's is a go-to, or Taco Bell.

You can't go wrong with either option in my opinion, however, Jersey is unique in the sense that we have a lot of independent fast-food joints.

For example, we have the Roy Rogers off Route 9 and another in Brick. Roy Rogers used to be a huge chain but now it seems like Jersey is one of the few states that has them left.

We've also got a lot of independent hot dog joints, places like the Wunder Weiner, which serves up some of the best dogs in Ocean County. It may not be your traditional fast food, but it is good food that's served fast.

Believe it or not, there's one local fast food joint in Jersey that's so good, that it's being called one of the best fast food spots in the state!

This Local Hot Dog Shop Is New Jersey's Best Fast Food Joint

It's a place that's known for its legendary Italian Hot Dogs, and if you're not familiar with what that is, you're in for a treat.

This place takes a hot dog, grilled peppers and onions, and a hearty helping of deep-fried potatoes, and loads it all up on a bun.

It may take a few years off your life, but it's delicious and worth it.

best fast food joint in new jersey, best hot dogs in new jersey, tommy's italian hot dogs new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

According to Love Food, Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs in Elizebeth is the best fast-food joint in the state. It also serves up chicken sandwiches that are to die for.