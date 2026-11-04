Bagels in Jersey are the best; I can't even pretend to lie about that. And in my opinion, some of the best bagels you can get are from Ricky Bagels. There's a physical location in Toms River off 37, but you can also get Ricky Bagels that you bake at home, which are really good too.

Whether you're getting a breakfast sandwich or just a bagel with a smear, there are plenty of great options around the Garden State to get your bagel fix. And a popular local bagel shop is getting ready to grow, opening a 3rd location, and it's exciting to see.

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Tommy's Bagels Announced Its Opening A 3rd NJ Location

If you're not familiar with Tommy's Bagels, they're Jersey-born and raised, and they've dedicated the last 30+ years to perfecting their bagels, and they look so good.

On Instagram, the brand announced that they're getting ready to open a 3rd New Jersey location, and although it's still in the early phases, it's coming along nicely.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DfSVL1Xv5vg/

When Will Tommy's Bagels Open In Old Bridge, NJ?

According to their social media post, the new location is planning to have its grand opening in the Spring of 2027.

Where Is Tommy's Bagels Located In New Jersey?

Tommy's Bagels already has two NJ locations, the flagship store is located in Manalapan, and another location can be found in the Yorktowne Plaza. And of course, the newest location will soon be located in Old Bridge.

Where Is Tommy's Bagels Opening In Old Bridge?

Tommy's Bagels' 3rd location in Old Bridge will be opening off Texas Road, which is conveniently located off Route 9 and Route 18, so it's easy to get to no matter where in Monmouth or Ocean County you live.