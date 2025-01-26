Are you looking for a little extra cash?

Maybe you have some bills you want to get ahead on or a little vacation you want to plan.

Well, you may not have to look any further than the cell phone that you're reading this very article on!

Reports have been coming in that some cell phones are being sold online for thousands and thousands of dollars, and yours may be just as valuable.

Some Cell Phones Are Selling Online For Thousands Of Dollars

This may seem outlandish, but if your phone has the popular social media app TikTok installed on it, people may be willing to pay an insanely high price to get your phone.

According to USA Today, people have listed their brand-new or used iPhones on eBay for $10,000 advertising that the phone came with TikTok installed.

Other eBay listings have new and used cell phones advertising "Tik Tok Installed" selling for any where between $500 and $25,000!

The TikTok Ban Was Lifted, Why Are Phones With The App So Expensive?

You are correct, TikTok was banned for all of 25 minutes in America, so why are people so stir-crazy to get phones with the app already installed?

Well, a quick search of my app store revealed that answer.

The app may work in the States, but it's still unavailable in the app store.

So if you hastily deleted the app on or before 1/19, then you're out of luck, if you want TikTok back you'll have to pay some big bucks.

Now, just because these phones are listed for sale doesn't mean people are buying them. I could think of a few more useful things to do with all that money than buy a cell phone that had an app I wanted on it.