This NJ BBQ Joint Serves Up Some Of The Best Ribs In The Country

There's nothing quite like New Jersey barbecue, whether you want ribs, smoked pork, or smoked chicken, Jersey has a ton of delicious options.

Believe it or not, some of the most delicious barbecues around the Jersey Shore can be found in Point Pleasant.

Some folks even call it the unofficial barbecue capital of the shore.

Personally, I think some of the best barbecue comes from my backyard after letting a pork butt smoke for 16 hours but that's just me.

Let's say you don't want to take the time to smoke your own pork or ribs, however.

Lucky for you Jersey has a ton of fantastic options for barbecue, and there's one spot in particular that locals will travel miles and miles to get a taste of.

What Local NJ Spot Has Local's Raving About Its Delicious Ribs?

What's cool about this spot is that it's got a little bit of a fun Western-themed dining room.

The menu is chock full of favorites from their very popular buffalo wings, to more carb-filled favorites like chili cheese fries.

But the ribs are the real masterpieces of this place.

They come with a homemade BBQ sauce and are fall-off-the-bone perfection for any rib lover in Jersey.

In fact, this place's slogan is Home Of The Killer Ribs.

With locations in Rutherford and Nutley they've been serving the Jersey area for years, and according to Only In Your State is a local favorite for ribs.

Have you ever been to Jim Dandy's?

They've been voted as one of the top 5 rib joints in America according to their website and could be the perfect place to take care of your next BBQ craving.