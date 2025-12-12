Do you ever feel like you've missed your chance to get in on something?

For example, maybe you've always wanted to learn how to surf, but at this point in your life, you just don't know where to start.

I feel that way about pickleball.

It exploded onto the scene a few years ago and became wildly popular. Now, it feels as if you don't know how to play. It can be tough to find people who are willing to teach you.

However, that doesn't mean it's impossible to learn; there are amazing new pickleball facilities opening all the time that offer chances to people to learn the sport.

A New Pickleball Facility Is Coming To The Brunswick Square Mall

And a massive new pickleball court is opening soon in Jersey, and it's going to bring some much-needed life into a former mall, according to NJ.com

If you're not familiar with The Picklr, they are a premier indoor pickleball facility with locations across the country.

The Picklr Offers Free Learning Classes For Beginner Players

What I think really makes them unique is the fact that they offer free pickleball classes, so even if you know nothing about the sport or how to play, you can learn during their free sessions.

The Picklr Has 3 Locations In New Jersey Now

The Picklr is now opening its 3rd NJ location in the Brunswick Square Mall. The 40,000 square foot facility has plans to open in mid-2026 and will be an awesome addition to the area.

The Picklr already has locations in Fair Lawn and Manahawkin, and they offer a wide array of memberships if you're looking to be a regular dinker.