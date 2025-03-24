When you go to a bar at the Jersey Shore, especially in the summer and you're on the boardwalk, it's an absolute vibe.

The drinks are cold, the dance floor is hot, and odds are you're watching an incredible Jersey Shore cover band.

But you know how when you're really vibing at a bar enjoying the atmosphere, and then all of a sudden it feels like out of nowhere you hear the dreaded bell around 1:30 or 1:45 AM saying it's time for last call?

When those lights come up, it can be a real bummer, but what if I told you that there's a bar that not only doesn't have a last-call time but is also one of the most historic pubs in Jersey?

And what if I told you that yes, it's also located right here at the Jersey Shore?

This Legendary New Jersey Pub Is Open 24/7 And Is A Local Hotspot

When I say legendary what I mean is that this place predates the prohibition era, and has an entire museum dedicated to politics and entertainment.

Jersey's only 24/7 bar is also a small inn, where you can get a room starting as low as $50 a night, that's unheard of!

The bar is cash only and is not only an Irish Pub but is also a great place to catch a game and meet up with friends.

According to NJ.com, Jersey's most legendary Irish bar that's open 24/7 is none other than the Irish Pub in Atlantic City.

The Irish Pub Atlantic City NJ

Located at 164 St. James Street, you can grab food starting at 11:30 AM, and really soak up the history in a building that's well over 100 years old!

Maybe after you hit the 24.7 bar, you can hit a classic NJ diner that's still one 24.7 too.