It's the end of an era in Jackson, NJ, as a restaurant that was known for serving up fresh flavors and amazing food has announced it is now closed for good.

The announcement comes as a shock to the community.

Sadly, Restaurant Closings Happen More Often Than We'd Like In NJ

The restaurant industry in Jersey can be tough and unforgiving at times.

One of my all-time favorite barbecue spots, Smokies Craft BBQ, used to have two locations in Ocean County. One in Bayville, and another in downtown Toms River. They're both closed now.

Even some of the shore's most legendary restaurants are having to close up shop, like Chef Mike's ABG in Seaside Park.

Chef Mike's is closing at the end of 2025 because the lease is running out, and the landowner is selling the building. It's sad to see.

And now, the little Township of Jackson is being hit with a closure that's rocking the community.

The Edge In Jackson, NJ Has Announced Its Closed For Good

It was announced via Facebook and Instagram that the Edge in Jackson is now officially closed.

The Edge brought a level of class to the restaurant world; they served up fresh takes on classic dishes, were known for the amazing and mouth-watering burgers, and the bar was fantastic.

But after six years of serving the Jackson community, the Edge is no more.

Why Did The Edge In Jackson, NJ Close?

There's no exact reason given for the closure, and sadly, it happened so fast and so suddenly that long-time fans and patrons didn't have time to go in for one last meal or to say goodbye.

