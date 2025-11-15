So scams are on the rise, and some scams are absolutely better than others.

The Everyday Loan Scam Calls You Keep Getting

For example, when you get fifteen to twenty random numbers calling you a day, saying you've been approved for a loan you never applied for, and you just have to call them back to get the money, that's not a great scam.

Watch Out for Fake Job Offers Sent by Text Message

However, a text message that includes an amazing job offer? That's a scam that could cause some problems for people.

The “Warner Bros Work-from-Home” Text Scam Example

So, the other day, I got a text message from a random number saying that my resume was getting attention from executives at Warner Bros, and they wanted me to work for them part-time, from home.

The text message said I could make up to $4,000 a week for four days' worth of work, assisting with data traffic.

Red Flags That Give the Scam Away

I'll be honest, at first quick glance, that's an incredibly enticing offer.

But there were a few glaring issues with this text message. Just take a look for yourself

I mean, first off, the number this text was sent from starts with an 'o' rather than a number. Red flag.

Also, I don't have a current resume out on any job-finding websites. Red Flag.

Reddit Users Warn About “Task App” Job Scams

So I did a little sleuthing around the heart of the internet, Reddit, and found that this is a pretty common scam, according to R/Scams.

It's a task scam, where if you click on the link or call the number, you're urged to download an app to complete tasks for money. The app then asks you to pay money to get to the next level, and you never actually get paid the money you're supposed to.

A good rule of thumb is that if it looks too good to be true, it is.