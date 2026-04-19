Texas Roadhouse is eyeing up its first Ocean County location, and it looks like it's not going to be opening up in the shopping center attached to the Ocean County Mall, like we originally thought.

Granted, the rumors surrounding Texas Roadhouse's first Ocean County location have been swirling since my wife and I moved to Jersey 5 years ago, so this is a long time coming.

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Texas Roadhouse Has Made A Name For Being A Great Fast Casual Steakhouse

Texas Roadhouse is, in my opinion, the best fast casual steak chain you can go to. Not only are their steaks reasonably priced, but you get a ton of food for your money, and that honey-cinnamon butter is to die for.

Where Is The Closest Texas Roadhouse To Ocean County, NJ?

Right now, the closest Texas Roadhouse location to Ocean County is in Howell, off Route 9. It's not a hard spot to get to, but if you're coming from anywhere South of Lakewood, it can be a real hassle to get to, so a location in Toms River will be a welcome change.

Photo by Ruth Bourke on Unsplash Photo by Ruth Bourke on Unsplash loading...

Texas Roadhouse Plans To Open Off 37 In Toms River, NJ

According to APP, Toms River's very own Texas Roadhouse will be opening off of Route 37, replacing the old Pizza Hut that sits just before the intersection of Hooper and 37, near the Burger 25, and the Wawa.

It looks like Texas Roadhouse is just in the initial phase of this process to come to Ocean County, as APP reports it's just a lease that's been signed. But hey, it's a start, right?