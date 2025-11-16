Something you may not think about too often is your bank.

It's not like the bank is a fun place to visit; it's not like going to the bank is like shopping for a new shirt, or video games... It's just the bank.

What Would You Do If Your Bank All Of A Sudden Closed?

But if your bank is up and closed, what would you do? All of a sudden, you remember all of the bills that are tied to your account, you remember your paycheck just automatically deposits, and you remember your utilities, car note, mortgage, and more are all tied to that one account.

All of a sudden, your bank's pretty important, isn't it?

Fortunately, bank closures aren't something we see too often, but they do still happen.

And a major national bank just announced that Jersey will see three of its branches close in the near future.

TD Bank Has Announced Its Closing of 3 More NJ Locations

According to APP, TD Bank has announced that in the beginning of 2026, Jersey will see three more branches shutter for good.

What TD Banks Are Closing In New Jersey?

In Manahawkin, the TD Bank at 571 E. Bay Ave will be closing its doors.

In Point Pleasant, the TD Bank at 232 Richmond Ave. will close for good, and in Tinton Falls, the TD Bank at 057 Asbury Ave will also be closing for good in early 2026.

The closures come in part as a restructuring of how TD is planning to do business in the future, with a focus on digital properties and digital offerings for customers.

Now, if you're nervous about the idea of using a bank that's mainly digital, I used to be as well, until I started using USAA.

USAA is mainly online, and the customer service is superb, as well as the products that they offer, so this could be a good thing for TD Bank users moving forward.