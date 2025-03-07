Following the Jersey Shore food scene is one of my favorite pastimes, especially when we see that some of our local favorites are getting ready to expand.

A very popular diner in Brick is getting ready to open a second location in just a few short weeks, and I couldn't be more excited for them!

This isn't your typical diner by the way, they bring a fresh light on some diner classics and have their own take on coffees, desserts, and more.

The New Jersey Food Scene Is On Fire Right Now

Let's just take a second and look at all we have to be excited about near the Jersey Shore.

First off, Dave Portnoy was just spotted in South Toms River reviewing Pacidough's pizza off Atlantic Avenue, and the reviews were rave.

In Seaside Heights, we lost Drifter Bar at the intersection of Blaine Avenue and Boulevard, but when one door closes another gets ready to open.

Mila's Of Seaside Heights plans to open in the former bar this summer and will be serving breakfast, lunch, and all things brunch this summer.

This is something that's really needed in Seaside, there aren't too many places to sit down and get breakfast since Bobber's closed a few years ago we've only had Jimmies and that place can get packed!

Now, it looks like a popular diner and eatery in Brick is getting ready to open its second location at the Jersey Shore.

Taylor Sam's Is Getting Ready To Open Its Second Location At The Shore

If you're not familiar with Taylor Sam's, you'll want to make a trip out to their location off 88 in Brick.

They serve breakfast staples like big fluffy flapjacks and also have breakfast sandwiches that will make your heart skip a beat.

Maybe you're looking for a place to grab some lunch.

Taylor Sam's has you covered there as well, their sandwiches look mouthwateringly delicious, especially their Reuben's.

And if you're a caffeine addict, you may want to get your next cup of joe from Taylor Sam's.

They have custom lattes, and hot, iced, and cold beverages that look just as good as they taste!

Taylor Sam's, according to APP is now getting ready to open its newest location in Bayhead, a great addition to the Jersey Shore!

And they're moving fast, Taylor Sam's plans to have their new Bayhead location up and running by Memorial Day weekend of 2025, and we can't wait!

By the way, new places to eat aren't the only thing we can look forward to this year.