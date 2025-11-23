Have you ever seen, or had a sandwich that was so good it made you rethink what food should taste like?

New Jersey Has Some Of The Best Sandwiches In The Country

There's a sandwich shop from Jersey going viral right now, and for all the right reasons, because they make this sandwich that may be the best-looking thing I've ever seen.

And I've had some seriously good sandwiches, like the chicken parm sub with vodka sauce from Anaglina's in Lavallette, it'll blow your mind.

One NJ Sandwich Shop Has Been Going Viral On TikTok

But this sandwich shop in Red Bank has been making the rounds on TikTok, and has been going viral not only for its fun videos, but because of all of the unique flavors and ingredients they blend into their sandwiches.

Taliercios Ultimate Gourmet Is NJ's Most Viral Sandwich Shop

The shop is called Taliercios Ultimate Gourmet, and they have some wild sandwiches you can order, like 'Ya Sistas Ass', which features prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic dressing, and sauce. It's all topped on a fresh roll.

But that's nothing compared to Taliercios' Route 35 Sandwich.

Taliercio's Route 35 Sandwich Is An Ode To NJ Flavor

This thing is a behemoth of Jersey flavor, featuring smoked Pork Roll that gets hit with a coffee brine, hickory bacon, melted Cooper cheese, and moonshine BBQ.

Just look at this thing.

Named after the iconic Route 35 that stretches along the Jersey Shore, this sandwich is a must-try for foodies all over the Garden State.

Taliercios Ultimate Gourmet is located at 544 Route 35 in Red Bank. Be sure to go in and have your mind blown.