Ice cream near the Jersey Shore goes together like peanut butter and jelly, you really can't have one without the other!

We are fortunate to have a ton of great options, even right here in Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

You've got Yellow Brick Road, Mrs. Walkers, Riches, Miss Mindy's, and Muller's Creamery just to name a few.

But the other night, I think my wife and I may have stumbled on the coolest little ice cream shop near the Shore.

What Is New Jersey's Coolest Ice Cream Shop?

There were a few things that set this place apart when my wife and I went in for our very first visit earlier this week.

READ MORE: Big Dogs Cafe Coming Soon To Toms River, NJ

Firstly, when you park in the parking lot you see that behind the ice cream shop, there's a little put-put green, cornhole, tables, and some other yard games you can play while you enjoy your ice cream.

Then you go inside and are just immediately overwhelmed by the flavor choice.

If memory serves, there were 36 options to choose from plus they did sundaes, milkshakes, specialty coffee, ice cream sandwiches plus ice cream for your dog.

But what I thought really set this place apart was that they had flavored waffle cones.

sweet shack bayville, multicolored ice cream cones, coolest ice cream shop in new jersey Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

They had orange cones that were orange creamsicle flavored, purple cones that were lavender flavored and so many more.

My wife had to get a scoop of birthday cake ice cream in a red velvet cone, and it did not disappoint!

red velvet ice cream cone, sweet shack new jersey Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

It's called the Sweet Shack and it's where Pies Place used to be on Route 9 in Bayville.\

I accidentally got a scoop of peanut butter brownie that was a vegan-style ice cream, and I'm not gonna lie it may have been some of the best ice cream I've ever had.

Jersey also has some pretty fantastic dive bars, if ice cream isn't always your thing.