When you were growing up, did your parents ever tell you something over and over again that you thought was just them being overly protective?

When I was younger, growing up going to the shore in South Jersey, my cousins and I loved playing near the Jetty's on the beach.

Those long stretches of rock that jutted out from the beach and went into the ocean.

We loved climbing on the rocks and exploring the sea life that was living there the deeper into the jetty you explored.

Our parents would always tell us how dangerous it was, and it turns out, they were totally correct.

Imagine clinging onto a Jetty to cast a line, only to be hit by a rogue wave and tossed out into the sea, and you're caught so off guard that you start to have trouble staying afloat.

That's the type of situation a group of fishermen found themselves in at Avalon Beach, and it took a heroic group of surfers to save the day.

Surfers Save A Group Of Fisherman Who Were Tossed Out To Sea

6 ABC reports that the incident occurred during a surf competition; Battle at the Jetty, which takes place near 9th Street Beach in Avalon.

During the competition, a group of fishermen who climbed far out onto the Jetty were hit by a rogue wave and knocked into the sea.

Several surfers, rushed into action, taking a step away from the competition, in order to make a dramatic rescue.

Over the past two years, beach rescue has had to step in and rescue over 170 people at 9th Street Beach, and sadly during the off-season, there is no beach patrol to help.

This is just more proof if you ask me, that Jersey is in fact the best state in the country.

It's filled with fierce competition, but also compassion for your fellow New Jerseyian, lending a much-needed helping hand when the situation calls for it.

The surfers should get medals, or at least lifetime passes to Avalon Beach!

Those fishermen aren't the only lucky people in the Garden State, we've had a lot of lottery winners recently.

