A hot dog's a hot dog, right?

There's not much difference from one to another, right?

Wrong.

Jersey is home to some pretty fantastic hot dog joints; little hole-in-the-wall shops that take the art of hot dog making pretty seriously.

One of the most popular hot dog joints in Jersey is Rutt's Hut, home of the Ripper Dog, and in Beachwood, there's nothing better than a fresh dog from Der Wunder Wiener.

Now, a new one-of-a-kind hot dog place is opening up soon at the Jersey Shore, and these hot dogs are inspired by the island of Hawaii, and sound amazing.

Surf City Hot Dog House Opening Soon In LBI, NJ

What makes this place special is how they heat and split the hot dog buns.

According to APP, a whole unsplit hot dog bun is put on a heated metal spike.

From there, you can add whatever toppings you'd like to your hot dog, and they've got something for everyone.

After your bun is heated, and filled with toppings a quarter-pound hotdog is then slid into the bun.

The self-contained, ready-to-go hot dog will stay nice and warm thanks to being insulated in the warm toasty bun.

When Will Surf City Dog House Be Opening In LBI, NJ?

At this point, we don't have an exact date, but the new hot dog joint will be opening up in the former home of the dining area of Little Sumo's Sushi in Surf City.

little sumos sushi, surf city dog house Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Surf City Dog House did say they plan on being open before Memorial Day 2025, and I can't wait to make the short trip to Surf City to give this place a try!