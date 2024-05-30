One of the best parts of living in Jersey is out proximity to everything from great nightlife to big cities, to massive state parks to the shore.

The best part, in my opinion, has to be our easy access to the water; whether you want to spend a day out on the sea fishing, going kayaking, or taking those jet skis out on the bay, there's nothing more Jersey than spending time on the water.

When I was a kid, one of the most fun things we'd do when we would visit the shore was take my grandfather's boat out for a sunset cruise.

We'd all hop aboard, head out into the bay, and watch the sunset, they're memories I'll never forget.

But let's say you want to enjoy a sunset cruise, but you don't have a boat, what do you do?

You have options; the Miss Barnegat Light features sunset cruises during the summer and they're a lot of fun to go out on!

But did you know that New Jersey is also home to one of the only active River Boar cruises?

It's true, the River Lady in Toms River New Jersey is the only active riverboat in the state, and when you ride this boat out for a sunset cruise, it's an unforgettable experience.

According to Only In Your State, it's the best summertime sunset cruise money can buy.

The sunset cruise also features dinner and prices vary from $27-$42 per person and you get a delicious meal in addition to some unforgettable views.

