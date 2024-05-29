There's no annual tradition more fun, and exciting than Brick Summerfest.

It's an annual concert held in Windward Beach Park every year, and it's the highlight of the summer season in my opinion.

I've been waiting months for this years line up to be released, and finally, it has been!

When Will Summerfest 2024 Take Place?

Like years past, the concerts take place once a week during the summer, this year the fun kicks off on the 4th of July and will run every Thursday after that through July 18th.

The concerts start right around 7 PM and are absolutely free for you and your family to attend.

Shuttles Will Be Provided For Summerfest 2024

If you've been to Summerfest in years past then you know that parking is at a premium, and once again a shuttle service will be provided.

According to the Brick Summerfest Website, you'll be able to get on shuttles at the following pick-up points:

Drum Point Elementary School

Veterans Memorial Middle School

Midstreams Elementary School

Lanes Mill School

Brick Township High School

Trips to Windward Beach start at 5 PM and trips FROM Windward Beach to the satellite lots starts at 8 PM on the nights of the concerts.

What Bands Are Playing Brick Summerfest 2024?

The line up, according to the Summerfest website is sure to please and the bands are awesome.

The fun kicks off July 4th at 7 PM with Super Trans Am

If you haven't seen these guys in years past you need to put it on your to-do list this year, they are some much fun to see live!

Thursday, July 11th Garden State Radio hits the Summerfest stage.

These guys are known for putting on one of the most interactive shows on the scene today.

And Thursday, July 18th features the band After Shock.

From party favorites to the songs of the 70s and 80s, After Shock is sure to rock the Summerfest Stage!

Be sure to stick around after the show too, because each week features fireworks and of course, you can swing by the food trucks and beer garden to grab a bite and a drink.