If you feel like you're up to your neck in bills, and monthly student loan payments are suffocating you're not alone.

Student loans can be a bit of a hot-button issue with people, whether they should be forgiven or whether you should continue to pay them on your own despite owing more than you took out gets people really heated up.

I'm a believer that since I took out the loan, I should have to pay them back, but I also use my degree and went to a state school that was pretty affordable so I have a very different outlook on the student loan situation than some people who may owe tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

That being said, Jersey is getting ready to cancel up to $150,000 in student loans to people in a very specific job sector.

NJ Will Forgive Up $150,000 In Student Loans For 9 Jobs

According to NJ.com, if you work in the mental health field some student loan relief could be on your way.

I have a few friends that work in this field and they really do a lot of good work for the community and are criminally underpaid.

NJ.com reports that the state will cancel up to $150,000 in student loan debt for qualifying jobs in the mental health field, and an extra $30,000 if they work with kids.

You can apply for the loan cancelation here, for every two years of direct clinical practice with patients, people could get up to $50,000 in loan forgiveness and the state will forgive up to 6 years, or $150,000.

What Jobs Are Included In The Latest Round Of Loan Cancelation?

There are 9 professions that will qualify for the forgiveness and according to NJ.com are as follows:

board certified behavior analyst

licensed associate counselor

licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor

licensed clinical social worker

licensed professional counselor

licensed psychologist

licensed social worker

psychiatric nurse mental health clinical specialist

psychiatrist ~NJ.com

If you're a qualified applicant and want some help with your student loans, you have until October 31st to apply.