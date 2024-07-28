If you've spent any time in the Barnegat Bay this summer, you may have noticed that you're not alone when you're swimming.

And I'm not talking about the other swimmers.

Sea Nettles, a type of Jellyfish have been running rampant this summer causing a lot of people to get stung.

In Ocean Gate where my wife and I live, you can't take a walk down to the bay and beach area without seeing a bunch of jellyfish floating around in the water, it's actually prevented us from taking a dip in the bay this summer just because we don't want to get stung.

It looks like there is some help on the way though thanks to the Berkeley Township Underwater Search and Rescue.

The Berkley Township Underwater Search and Rescue is working on scrubbing bulkheads in lagoon towns and bay areas to break up the reproduction cycle of Sea Nettles.

According to Patch, simply interrupting the Sea Nettle's reproduction cycle by scrubbing these bulkheads will help to control the population of Sea Nettle.

Eventually, the BTUSR will invite local yacht club members, marina members, and "citizen scientists" to help and learn about the scrubbing process to control the Sea Nettle Population.

As of now, the BTUSR has scrubbed down Brick Beach, Berkely, and Toms River and the team plans to expand its reach over the coming weeks to scrub even more of the bay.

In the meantime, if you do get stung by a jellyfish everything you need to know is right here.

Hopefully, the scrubbing makes its way to the rest of the Jersey Shore, because there's nothing that can ruin your day quite like a jellyfish sting!

