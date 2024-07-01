New Jersey is filled with really interesting and historic places to eat.

For example, my mind always goes to the Cranbury Inn in Cranbury New Jersey.

It's a colonial-era inn and restaurant and rumor has it that it's also super haunted.

I actually got an email from a listener the other day saying they were at the Cranbury Inn a few weeks ago and saw some of the bar stools spinning around on their own.

But New Jersey is now home to the country's newest historic restaurant, which sounds like an oxymoron but it's not.

The restaurant is new, the building that it's in is over 300 years old.

The building itself was built in the 1700's, and appears to have been in and out of operation over the years but recently announced that they plan on opening a new restaurant.

According to NJ.com, The Stockton Inn will be the home of Jersey's newest historic restaurant.

The new tavern will offer higher-end food with a fantastic historical setting.

The new restaurant is called The FInch and will serve up Italian Food created and perfected by Bob Truitt who was one of the finalists for the legendary James Beard Award

Although there's no exact opening date for Finch, the Stockton Inn has been undergoing renovations in order to prepare for the new eatery.

The goal is to have the restaurant up and running by August so I'll be sure to keep you posted!

