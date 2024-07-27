Is there anything better than a little hole in the wall, a roadside food stand?

In Jersey, it may be one of the best places to get food!

Get our free mobile app

Places like the Wunder Wiener in Bayville, the Stewarts Rootbeer in Seaside Heights, and Harry's Smokin' BBQ are all great little roadside spots to grab a bite to eat.

But if you had to name the best roadside eatery in New Jersey, would you be able to do it?

Honestly, Jersey has so much good food that it would be pretty hard to limit it down to just one place.

But that's what we have travel experts and food experts for, right?

READ MORE: Historic NJ Building May Soon Become A Gas Station

NJ's Best Roadside Eatery Is One Of The Best In America

It's a little place that you would probably drive right by if you weren't looking for it, and it's known for its burgers.

The specialty is the Y-D-K-J burger which is a burger piled high with Taylor Ham, and that's a quote from the menu, we all know it's called Pork Roll but with how tasty this looks I'll let it slide.

According to the experts at 24/7 Tempo, Jersey's best roadside food stand is the legendary Steve's Burgers in Garfield New Jersey.

best roadside food stand in new jersey, steve's burgers new jersey, best burgers in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

In addition to their Y-D-K-J burger, you can enjoy a classic cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, and my personal favorite the American Burger which is piled high with bacon, cheese, and a fried egg.

Located in Garfield New Jersey, this place is a must-visit the next time you get a craving for a big juicy burger with a lot of personality.