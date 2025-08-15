Can we go more than a week or so without a recall in Jersey?

Apparently not, and it's pretty frustrating.

Get our free mobile app

You want to think that the products you're buying from stores you trust are safe, but sometimes something slips through the cracks.

Costco's Recent Recall Shocked NJ Shoppers

A few weeks ago, Costco announced recalls on nearly a dozen items, shocking consumers.

More on the Costco recall here.

READ MORE: See Why People Can't Stop Photographing This NJ Toilet

NJ Cucumber And Salsa Recalls Spark Concerns

We also saw a cucumber recall in NJ, which left shoppers pretty worried, and that then led to a salsa recall that made us pretty frustrated.

Step Stool Recall Hits Target And Walmart Stores

Now, it appears that Target and Walmart are recalling step stools after injuries were reported while people were using them.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The stool in question is a Cosco Step Stool, which is sold at stores like Target, Walmart, BJ's, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

According to NJ.com, the safety bar on the step-stools has been breaking, leading to people falling and injuring themselves.

Full List Of Cosco Recalled Step Stools

The affected product numbers are as follows:

11349WHG1E

11349GRN1E

11349NVY1E

11349WHG2

11349GRN4

11349GRN12

11349WHG12C

11349WHG12W

11349WHG4F

11349CBWH4T

What To Do If You Own A Realled Cosco Step Stool

If you suspect that you have one of these stools in your home, you're advised to stop using it immediately, keep it out of reach of small children.

You can also request a free repair kit to rectify the problem.