Coffee near the Jersey Shore just tastes better, that's a fact; so whenever I see a new coffee spot is getting ready to open its doors at the shore I get a little excited.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen a big increase in the number of coffee places opening.

READ MORE: Visit NJ's Only 24/7 Bar!

For example, Spire Coffee House is now open in Downtown Toms River, and they have really good coffee and baked goods.

More on Spire's new location right here.

There are also plans for a 7 Brew to open up its very first drive-thru coffee location in New Jersey right here in Ocean County.

7 Brew is pretty unique, and you can learn more about it right here.

Get our free mobile app

We've also got First Date Coffee Shop opening in Toms River in the next few weeks which will be a cozy new addition to the downtown area.

A New Coffee Shop Has Finally Found It's Home In Bradley Beach, NJ

And what's really great to see is a local coffee shop that has spent years building a reputation for itself finally getting the home that it deserves.

It's a place that's spent years as a pop-up vendor at local fairs and at one point operated out of the Cat Luck Cafe in Neptune for a few years, and this year will be the featured VIP Coffee spot during Asbury Parks Sea. Hear. Now. Festival!

Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin on Unsplash Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin on Unsplash loading...

Now, according to APP, it looks like Steady Hand Cafe will finally have its own building to call home and operate out of.

Steady Hand Cafe plans on opening at 701 Main Street in Bradley Beach later this spring, and we can't wait for them to finally open up their doors!

Speaking of things we can't wait for this spring, we're very excited to finally see these cover bands this summer!