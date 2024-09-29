The current going rate for a forever stamp in the US right now is 73 cents.

This is an increase from years past, I believe in 2023 the cost of a forever stamp was 63 cents.

Get our free mobile app

That's a ten-cent increase, and it made people furious.

But take a second and think about what that 73 cents can do, it's kind of amazing.

If you wrote a letter to someone in Alaska, or California, or even Ohio and you asked your friend to deliver that letter to its destination in two days and you'd only pay them 73 cents, do you think they'd do it?

Absolutely not!

READ MORE: How Did An NJ Lifeguard Stand Wash Up In Delaware?!

But the United States Post Office will deliver that letter for 73 cents, anywhere in the country, and they'll do it with a smile.

That's amazing.

What's even more amazing though is that the Post Office keeps changing the cost of stamps.

The USPS Announced The Pirce For Stamps In 2025, And People Are Shocked

stamp prices 2025, are stamp prices going up in 2025, how much does a forever stamp cost Photo Credit: Canva loading...

I'm not gonna lie, I'm not a fan of prices going up, but a few cents isn't going to bother me all that much.

I do remember however, when my wife and I were planning our wedding I was in charge of getting stamps for the save the dates and the invitations and it ended up being nearly $100 for stamps.

But that's a rare circumstance.

Amazingly, for 2025 the USPS has announced that there will be no price change on forever stamps!

According to NJ.com the price of a stamp for 2025 will remain 73 cents, and the post office says that's due to inflation coming down, and the Post Office's price strategies working.