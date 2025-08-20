One of the most popular grocery stores in America is expanding in the Garden State, preparing to open its 5th New Jersey location.

And sorry Wegman fanatics, it's not a Weggies getting ready to open more locations in Jersey, although it would be nice to get a Wegman's in Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

A Grocery Store That Feels More Like A Farmers Market

And although everyone has their favorite grocery store to shop at, what makes this one unique is that it tries its best to make it feel as though you aren't actually shopping at a grocery store.

Instead, the whole idea is to make it feel almost as though you're strolling through a local farmers' market picking up your groceries for the week, which is just fun!

Sprouts Farmers Market Opening Its 5th New Jersey Location

READ MORE: After 2 Decades, This Beloved NJ Italian Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors

According to NJ.com, Sprouts is getting ready to open its 5th New Jersey Location in the upcoming months.

This is Sprouts' 5th location, following their locations in Aberdeen, Haddon Township, Marlton, and Woodbury.

Where Will The New NJ Sprouts Be Located?

The new Sprout's is planning to open in Woodbridge, at 1001 St. George's Avenue off Route 9.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Sprout's newest NJ location is eyeing a rough opening sometime in October, and is looking to add a lot of jobs to Jersey, which is fantastic.

Sprouts Hosting Hiring Event In Woodbridge, NJ

In fact, Sprouts is having a hiring event this Month at the APA Hotel Woodbridge on August 26th and 27th, if you're looking to join a growing team.