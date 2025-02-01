Seaside Heights will be seeing a lot of change in the coming years, and although it feels like my favorite little beach town is kind of losing its small-town charm.

For example, there's a plan in the works for Hooks Bar and Grille to get a massive facelift that includes a new parking structure, condos, and a whole new look.

You can check out the proposed changes to Hooks right here.

We've seen some changes with Klees Bar and Grille, Jax is now Seaside Social House, and Over the past few years, we've seen some changes to the boardwalk as well.

The Aztec is now Jersey Roll on the boardwalk, more on that here, and over the past year, we've seen Mister Softee open up on the boards as well.

There's another big chance coming to the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and this one I think is one we can all get on board with.

A New Rooftop Bar Has Been Proposed For Seaside Heights, NJ

In my opinion, there's nothing better than a rooftop bar at the beach; a cold beer while you watch the waves crash over the ocean? Count me in!

According to Shore Beat Spicy Cantina on the boardwalk officially has the go-ahead to add a rooftop bar and restaurant to the building!

The application process for this started about a year ago, and after concerns with the neighboring buildings and condo units were resolved, Spicy's got the go-ahead to open up their rooftop bar.

There were apparently a lot of stipulations to make this happen; speakers on the roof must face due East to prevent noise pollution, lights must be facing towards the ocean, and need to be screened to prevent excess light pollution to the neighboring condos, and all mechanical items will be wrapped to prevent excess noise.

Spicy is already one of my personal favorite places to go in the summer and even the off-season and I am so excited for this rooftop bar to open up!