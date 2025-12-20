We live in a world where spam calls and scam texts are the norm.

It's really a shame that we can't trust most of the numbers reaching out to us on any given day, but with how easy it is to accidentally get hacked and be on the line for losing money, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Every Day, More And More Scams Take Place In NJ

And it seems like the spam is getting worse and worse, or at least, I'm hoping I'm not the only person in Jersey going through this right now because it is insane.

Every single day, I'm getting anywhere between 10 to 15 calls from random 800 numbers from all over the country.

Each call rings a few times, and then goes to my voicemail, and they leave messages every single time.

What Are All Of These Spam Calls Trying To Sell?

And every message is almost identical: I've been approved for a massive personal loan, with low monthly payments, and please call back so they can get the paperwork started on my new loan.

Here's the thing: I'm not in the market for a loan, I haven't made any major purchases in the past two or three years, and still, seemingly out of nowhere, my phone is getting bombarded every day with calls and voicemails.

It's just insane to me that whatever company this is, it can harass people like this day in and day out. I mean, just look at the number of voicemails I received in a single day.

And this is happening pretty much every day.

Are you, or anyone you know, dealing with this as well? Or am I the only person in Jersey who's living through this non-stop nightmare?