Something you may not know about New Jersey, especially if you're not originally from here, is that the craft brewing scene is phenomenal.

The New Jersey Beer Scene Is Exciting And Constantly Growing.

Get our free mobile app

For example, Point Pleasant is already the home of Last Wave and will soon be the home of Five Dimes' newest location near the Jersey Shore.

More on Five Dimes Point Pleasant location right here, it's coming soon!

Icarus Brewing recently teamed up with Burger 25 to create a unique brewery and burger joint that has a common area between the two, so you can grab a burger and a delicious beer, which is so cool.

It's in Brick, if you want to check it out.

READ MORE: 7 Brew Coffee Is Opening In Monmouth County, NJ Soon

Sadly, though, we sometimes lose breweries that we've come to love.

Beloved NJ Brewery Announces It's Closing Its Doors After Only 5 Years In Business

As a self-proclaimed beer lover, this breaks my heart.

According to their Instagram Page, it appears as though South 40 Brewing will be closing its doors permanently on June 14th.

For the past five years, South 40 has been a hot spot for not only beer lovers but for dog lovers, local businesses, and gamers alike.

They regularly hosted colabs with local businesses, and were a dog-friendly brewery; a place you could bring your dog, grab a brew, and hang with friends.

South 40 would also host game nights, having nights like Dungeons N' Drafts, where people could get together, play Dungeons and Dragons, and have a few beers with friends.

South 40 will be missed, so be sure to pay them a visit before it's too late.