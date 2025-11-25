Have you ever felt an Earthquake in Jersey? Believe it or not, they're becoming more and more frequent in a state that's not known for quakes.

Over the past year or so, we've experienced several tremors that register on the Richter Scale and have left New Jersey shaken.

I remember in April (roughly) of 2024, when my wife and I were buying our house, I was on the phone with our real estate lawyer, who was located in Cherry Hill, and both of us, while on the phone together, said, "I have to go, I think there's an earthquake".

And there was, it was felt across a large portion of the state, and it was one of the largest in recent history.

How Common Are Earthquakes in New Jersey?

Earthquakes aren't necessarily commonplace in Jersey now, but they do happen often enough that it's not super uncommon anymore.

New Jersey Hit With Another Earthquake, Reports Say

According to Patch, Jersey was just hit with another earthquake that was felt by over 150 people.

USGS Confirms Earthquake in Somerset County

On Friday, the United States Geological Survey registered a Level III Earthquake in Somerset County.

This means most people in the area felt a light shaking, especially if they were in taller buildings.

More Than 150 People Felt the New Jersey Quake

Reports show that nearly 150 people felt the quake, and although they may not have registered it as an earthquake at the moment, they felt the shaking of the Earth.

Friday's quake occurred 7.2 Kilometers underground.