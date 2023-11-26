There's really nothing better than a fresh seafood dish at the Jersey Shore.

With our close proximity to the ocean, it's a no-brainer that we have some of the freshest most succulent seafood around.

That's why when I saw a list of the Country's best seafood restaurants released just in time for the holiday day rush I had no doubt in my mind that a seafood restaurant at the Jersey Shore would make the list.

Whether it was a place a the Crabs Claw Inn, Harpoon Willy's, or one of our other fantastic spots there was no way we wouldn't be mentioned.

Tickle me surprised after learning it was not anywhere near the Jersey Shore.

New Jersy's Best Seafood Restaurant Is Actually In North Jersey.

It's not exactly located anywhere near the beach but that doesn't mean the seafood isn't still absolutely killer.

It's a family-run restaurant that's been open since the mid-1950s and specializes not only in seafood but Portuguese-Mediterranean food as well.

Traditional dishes like pork cubes with clam and potatoes, veal in port wine, or a traditional rack of lamb are a must-have when you visit.

But let's talk about their seafood selection, it's why we're here, isn't it?

They have amazing options from grilled Chilean sea bass to crab-stuffed fish fillet to fish prepared the traditional Portuguese way, there are just so many options!

So who serves up all these amazing seafood dishes?

According to 24/7 Tempo, the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey is called Sol Mar in Newark.

Located at 267 Ferry Street, if you go for a meal be sure to be nice and hungry because they serve up some healthy potions.

By the way, if you don't want to drive to Newark for seafood, there are a ton of amazing places right here in our backyard.