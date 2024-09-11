Do you remember Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill?

It used to be at the intersection of Hooper and Kettle Creek Road in Toms River, I've only lived in Jersey for a few years but I've heard people rave about this place.

Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill closed down a few years ago, but the building itself remained and was eventually brought back to life.

Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill was eventually reimagined into Roxy's Bar and Grill.

Roxy's Bar and Gill shut down a few months ago, and it then left us all with the same question; what's next?

Here's What's Opening Now In The Former Charlie Brown's In Toms River, NJ

I drive past this place a lot when I go to practice with my cover band, Right On, and often find myself, like you probably do, wondering what will open up next in this building.

I'm sure everyone has their own idea of what would thrive there; some people may want to see a Texas Roadhouse, others may want to see Cracker Barrel, and others still may just want to see another local restaurant thrive there.

According to APP, Sofias Taqueria plans to open in Toms River, where the old Charlie Brown's used to be.

Sofia's Taqueria has two locations already, one in Old Bridge and another on Staten Island, and is known for its fresh Mexican food, as well as tasty margaritas.

charlie brown's toms river nj, sofia's tqueria new jersey, what's opening in the old roxy's bar and grill in toms river nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Sofia's has a full menu of tacos, a guac bar, burritos, quesadillas, and an awesome-looking dessert menu featuring things like flan, churros, and tres leches.

Sofia's also does brunch, as well as happy hour, and will be a nice addition to the Jersey Shore food scene.

No word yet on an open date, but here are some more places in Jersey that we've seen come and go, and miss dearly.

