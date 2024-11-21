After what seems like years in the making, one of the best local Barbecue spots near the Jersey Shore has finally opened its second location!

I consider myself somewhat of a Barbecue aficionado, I've been to a few barbecue schools in Georgia to learn the art of the slow smoke, and love to experiment with different rubs and spices.

That all aside, nothing I ever smoke turns out as good as this local BBQ spot in Bayville.

And I may be biased, this was one of the first barbecue joints I ate at when I moved to Jersey, and have been grabbing a pulled pork sandwich on the regular ever since.

I like to joke with my wife that we bought our house so we'd be closer to their Bayville location so it'd be easier to grab some fresh barbecue!

Smokies Craft BBQ Has Opened Its Second Location In Toms River, NJ

This has been a long time coming, it was just about a year ago that we saw the sign from Smokies Craft BBQ go up on Main Street in Downtown Toms River, and we've been waiting patiently ever since.

smokies craft bbq toms river, bbq restaurants in downtown toms river nj Photo Credit: Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce Facebook loading...

I'm very excited that this place is joining the list of amazing restaurants in Downtown Toms River, which has seen a lot of exciting things open over the past few years.

From a new Pho Restaurant to Mueller's Creamery there are a lot of exciting things happening around Toms River.

