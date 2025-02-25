When you think of Jersey, what are a few things that come to mind?

You probably think of good food, the Jersey Shore, the Jersey Devil, and the Garden State Parkway.

But do you also think of Jersey as a highly educated state?

Our state is filled with pretty prestigious Colleges like Princeton, Rutgers, and Seton Hall. All of these schools provide a high-quality education and help to shape future minds.

Believe it or not, according to a recent study, New Jersey is actually among the most educated states in the entire country!

What Are The Least Educated States In America?

WalletHub broke down its findings using 18 metrics, some of which included:

Educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races ~WalletHub

According to its findings, states like West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas ranked at the bottom of the list.

New Jersey Among The Most Educated States In The Country

In WalletHubs latest education survey, Jersey was favored as one of the more educated states in the nation.

Coming in as the most educated state in America is Massachusetts; scoring high in both the quality of education as well as the educational attainment factor.

Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, and Connecticut round out the top 5, and coming in as the 7th most educated state in the country is where you'll find the Garden State.

According to WalletHub Jersey came in 7th with an overall quality of education around 4, and educational attainment was around a 10.

princeton university new jersey, smartest states in the country

So next time someone makes fun of you for being from Jersey saying it's nothing but fist-bumping and partying you can let them know we're actually among the smartest states in the country.

Even our high schools are pretty great!