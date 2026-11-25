I am such a huge fan of small towns: places where everyone knows everyone, and there's a tight-knit community among the people who live there. When I lived in Phoenxiville, Pennsylvania, it felt this way. It's an old steel town that's seeing a massive revitalization and has a fantastic small-town feel.

New Jersey Is Home To Some Great, Unique Small Towns

New Jersey has so many small towns that fit this bill as well; Allentown, Lambertville, Frenchtown, and even beach towns like Lavallette and Spring Lake have the same type of feel. I'd even go as far as to say that where I live, in Ocean Gate, fits that perfect small-town vibe. Plus, in Ocean Gate we have our own boardwalk and beach that sits on the Toms River/Barnegat Bay.

None of these towns, though, are Jersey's smallest towns, and I'm talking small from a population standpoint. Ocean Gate's small, but we still have a decent year-round population. Even Allentown, New Jersey, boasts a population of roughly 1,700 people. That's nearly 1,693 more people than the smallest town in Jersey!

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What Is The Smallest Town In New Jersey?

That's right: Jersey's smallest town has a population of just 7 people, and it's about a quarter square mile and mostly a golf course. So, check out the smallest town in each state, and then be amazed at New Jersey's smallest town.