Have you ever lived in a small town?

When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day.

Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county.

Small towns are great!

They have a lot of charm, there are so many cool little Mom and Pop shops that are always worth a look, and of course, generally speaking, they're filled with friendly people.

Now, there is a difference between a small town, like Allentown New Jersey, and a barely populated town.

By barely populated too, I mean a population of less than say twenty people.

MSN.com has released its list of the smallest towns in America, and one of the smallest can be found right here in New Jersey.

So What is the Smallest Town in all of New Jersey?

It's no surprise that one of the smallest towns in the country can be found right here in the Garden State.

Between the Pine Barrens, large stretches of forest, and lots of small backroads winding through the middle of nowhere New Jersey has a lot of space for a tiny town.

Allow me to introduce you to Tavistock, New Jersey.

With a population of just 5 residents, this little town takes the big prize of being the smallest town in New Jersey.

Located in Camden County, this town is just over a quarter square mile according to the town's Wikipedia page, and is comprised mainly of a country club and golf course.

tavistock new jersey, smallest town in new jersey, least populated town in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The town was actually founded so that Country Club members could golf on Sundays.

Now, just because it's the smallest town in New Jersey, doesn't mean it's in the middle of nowhere.

Tavistock is located near major highways and it sits in between Haddonfield, and Vorhees New Jersey.

If you want to check out this tiny town, it looks like you'll have to use exit 31 on 295, but don't blink when you get off the exit, you just might miss the welcome sign!