New Jersey and small towns go together kind of like peanut butter and jelly, you really can't have one without the other.

Everyone has their favorite little small town, a place that they enjoy for shopping, dining, or for different events and activities. ]

The Jersey Shore is covered with amazing little small towns, places like Point Pleasant, Asbury Park, Seaside Heights, and Beach Haven are just a few spots that are great for a day trip.

I'd even go as far as to say that my town of Ocean Gate is one of Jersey's greatest hidden gems.

We have some amazing little restaurants, a great sense of community, and of course our mile-long boardwalk and beach which over looks the Toms River and the Barnegat Bay is unmatched.

According to World Atlas, there are tons of off-the-beaten-path small towns that you may not have heard of that are in fact worth a day trip.

Places that are steeped in history, and culture, and of course feature some of the real natural beauty of the state.

Small towns like Bloomsbury made the World Atlas list, which is a town of just about 900 people but is an outdoorsy paradise.

There are tons of hiking, trails, and lake activities and of course, you can refuel at the Bloomsbury Diner after a long day of fun.

So get on your exploration shoes, because we're about to embark on 8 off the beaten path towns that you have to visit for the perfect New Jersey Day Trip.