With the holiday shopping season upon us, it's time to think about how you want to shop this year. Do you want to take care of everything online? It's easy, it's convenient, and you don't have to leave the comfort of your own home.

How Are You Shopping This Holiday Season?

Or do you like to hit the big box stores? You still get to go out and get the experience of holiday shopping, but you know you'll be able to work some killer deals.

Or do you try to shop local as much as possible? I know a lot of people who try to shop local during the holiday season; you're not only supporting a small business at the Jersey Shore, but instead of buying a CEO a new boat, you're helping a buisness owner keep their family and business going.

Why Shopping Small at the Jersey Shore Matters

My wife and I try to make a point to do at least half of our holiday shopping at local businesses, and over the years, we've found some pretty great places to check out for fun and unique gifts for our friends and family during the holiday season.

10 Small Jersey Shore Businesses for Unique Holiday Gifts

From music stores to clothing boutiques, to something for coffee lovers, these are the ten small businesses that are great to check out if you're looking to shop small this holiday season. And keep in mind, this is just my personal opinion, places I typically shop at during the holiday rush.