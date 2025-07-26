Is there anything better than a New Jersey brewery?

Spend a day at Last Wave in Point Pleasant, or an afternoon experiencing Heavey Reel in Seaside Heights, or enjoying an evening at Icarus in Brick while grabbing a bite to eat at Burger 25, and you'll understand exactly what I'm talking about.

The New Jersey Brewery Scene Keeps Growing

What I really like about the Jersey brewery scene is that it's constantly growing and expanding.

Sure, we've lost some breweries over the past few months, like Frye Brewing in Point Pleasant, but we've also seen breweries like Five Dimes announce they're expanding.

A New Brewery Is Opening in Oceanport, NJ

Now, another brewery is set to open its doors, and with its massive taproom and prime location, I'm excited to see what the future holds!

Skinny Flowers Brewing Set to Open

According to APP, Skinny Flowers Brewing is getting ready to open its doors in Oceanport's Riverwalk Center.

The 6,000 square foot taproom will have 165 seats, and two massive areas to drink and dine in, conjoined by a sliding glass door.

A new craft brewery is getting ready to open in oceanport nj this summer

Part of the reason this location was picked was because of the new Netflix Studios coming to Fort Monmouth soon. This area is going to be growing rapidly, and a good place to get a beer after work is a must-have, at least in my opinion.

What to Expect on Tap at Skinny Flowers Brewing

Skinny Flower offers some blonde ales, pale ales, coffee stouts, and a double IPA, and I'm sure they will continue to experiment and grow after they open.

By the way, this new brewery opens on August 1st, and is sure to please beer drinkers everywhere.

And if a dive bar is more your speed, Jersey has a ton of great options!