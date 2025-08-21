The rumor mill is turning, and we're just out here looking for answers.

Six Flags Great Adventure Rumors Continue To Spread

Once again, it appears as though Six Flags Great Adventure could potentially be making some changes to its amusement park and ride lineup.

Big Changes Have Already Shaken The Park

Great Adventure has seen its fair share of changes over the past year or so, love it or hate it.

The biggest change was when the legendary Kingda Ka was demolished to make room for a new 'first of its kind' coaster.

Kingda Ka Lives On In A New Way

Although just because it's gone doesn't mean it's totally forgotten, a group of coaster enthusiasts has transported parts of Kingda Ka to a rollercoaster museum in Texas. More on that amazing adventure right here.

Another Beloved Ride At Great Adventure May Be In Jeopardy

It now appears as though more change could be on the way, with the removal of another beloved ride.

The Sawmill Log Flume.

Why Fans Love The Sawmill Log Flume

If you've never ridden this log flume before, you're missing out. It's massive, and one of the better log flumes I've ever been on.

Multiple Rides Missing From The Website

It now appears as though this ride is no longer listed on the rides list on the Six Flags Great Adventure website, and that's not all.

It looks like the Swashbuckler and the Barnbuster are both missing as well.

Does Removal From The Website Mean A Ride Is Going Away?

Now, here's the thing: just because a ride isn't listed on a website doesn't mean that it's slated to be removed from the park; there are a ton of different reasons why they may no longer be up there.

However, it is a little suspicious, especially after all of the changes we've seen come out of Great Adventure over the past few months.

Stay Tuned For The Latest Updates

Trust me, when I learn more, I'll let you know.