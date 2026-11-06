Sadly, closures happen in Jersey. Small businesses and mom-and-pop stores that have been around for decades often have to close their doors. Just this week, we learned that East Coast Escape Rooms in Toms River announced that it's closing at the end of the year. More on that here.

After 70 Years In Business, A Local NJ Jewelry Shop Is Closing For Good

Owning your own business can be a rewarding experience, but I can only imagine that it's incredibly tough. Something I always appreciate about Jersey is that we have a ton of great local businesses. However, one local business that's been a staple of the community for the past 70 years has announced that it's getting ready to close its doors for good.

Simms Jewelers Is Closing Its Store In Bedminster, NJ

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According to NJ.com, Simms Jewelers is closing its store in Bedminster after being a go-to for locals for gifts, special occasions, engagements, and more since the early 1950s.

When Is Simms Jewelers Closing In Bedminster, NJ?

Although there is no exact date announced for the store's closing, there is a massive going-out-of-business sale that's going on, where you can get some incredible deals on Jewelery.

Simms Jewelers Is Offering Incredible Going-Out-of-Business Sales

Simms Jewelry is running a going-out-of-business sale that offers up to 70 percent off and offers an additional 10 percent off its entire inventory. Those could be some incredible deals, especially if you're planning on proposing over the holiday season.