Odds are, you don't spend too much time looking at either your front or back license plate while you're driving around the Garden State.

But there's a good chance you've seen plenty of license plates on other cars while you're backed up on the Parkway.

And have you ever noticed a strange silver spiral in the middle of some people's license plates?

Not every plate has them, and they can be hard to see depending on the light, but when it hits just right, the silver spiral is clear as day.

If You Have A Silver Spiral On Your NJ License Plate, Here's What It Means

This is something that's actually been in place since 2009, but if you're like me and a transplant to the area it may be news.

Or if you're not super observant on license plates because you're focused on the road, you may not have noticed either.

According to the MVC, the silver spirals have been in place on any license plate in the Garden State since 2009.

silver spirals nj license plates Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

And much like your Real ID, the silver spirals are used for added security on your license plate.

It's called a Virtual Security Thread, and its main goal is to make it harder for license plates to be replicated, and duplicated illegally.

Of course, if you don't have the silver spiral on your license plate, that doesn't mean it's not a legit plate, it just means you've had your plates since before 2009 and your old plates are still valid until you surrender them.