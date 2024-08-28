Sickles Market in Little Silver; at one point in time it was the epicenter of quality food shopping in New Jersey.

For 116 years the family-owned and operated market supplied Jersey with fresh food, produce, and a great shopping experience.

Time and time again being ranked as Jersey's best little food store.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Sickles Market closed its doors for good.

The store filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, is listed as permanently closed on Google and hasn't been operating since late February / early March of this year.

To quote the Dark Knight movie though; it's always darkest before the dawn, and it looks like Sickles Market may, like the phoenix, rise from its ashes.

Sickles Market In Little Silver, NJ May Reopen In The Near Future

There's a lot still up in the air at the moment, but it looks like Jersey's beloved Sickles Market may once again serve its community.

According to APP, an investment firm called 1663 Partners has shown an interest in the old Sickles Market and has filed papers to reopen the boutique grocer.

What's really cool is that 1663 Partners seems to understand the importance that Bob Sickles Jr. and his daughters played in the business and will likely take them back on as well to continue to run the market.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

When Can We Expect Sickles Market To Reopen In Little Silver, NJ?

Let's not put the cart before the horse.

There is no exact timeline for when will happen, but there is a hearing for the memorandum that was filed by 1663 Partners which will be held on August 27th.

That hearing will likely determine the next steps for the reopening of Sickles Market and its grand return to Jersey.

Sadly, not every place we love comes back after it closes.