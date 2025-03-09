Some big changes are in the works for the Shops at Brick now that a new owner has taken over the facility and some new ideas on how the shopping center should look, and what stores should be added.

If you're not familiar with the Shops at Brick, it's a massive 110,000-square-foot shopping center containing places like Bonefish Grille, Princess Maria's Pizza, a skate shop, a nail shop and it's the former home of a Big Lots and an Aldi.

Recently, the Shops at Brick was purchased by a new owner;TFE Properties which own a few other properties in the Brick Corridor as well, and they're looking to breathe some new life into the fading shopping center located off 70 in the heart of Brick.

According to APP, TFE Properties plans on adding a fresh facade to the shopping center and repainting the parking lot to give the shopping center a facelift.

Then the plan is to add new stores.

What New Stores Are Coming To The Shops At Brick?

This is still somewhat up for debate.

I know what I'd like to see open up in Brick; a Texas Roadhouse. I know what you're saying "we don't need another chain restaurant in Brick" and that may be true, but those soft-buttered cinnamon rolls are so good it'd be worth it.

APP reports that TFE is planning on adding to the now-closed Big Lots as well as the former Aldi.

Those stores account for nearly 50 thousand square feet of vacant space and a lot could be added there.

Maybe a new grocery store, maybe a few new restaurants, or a cool local business that would shake things up.

What would you like to see added to the Shops at Brick? Let me know in the comments section. In the meantime, these are the restaurants we want to see the most come to Jersey.