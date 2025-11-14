ShopRite’s Grand Openings Are Getting A Lot More Exciting

Usually, something like the grand opening of a food store isn't something you'd really get excited about.

Like, yeah, it's a food store, and if it happens to be opening up closer to my house than the store I currently go to, then that's great, but that's about the level of excitement you typically see when a food store is opening a new location.

It's not like it's a new restaurant, or a new record shop, or a new entertainment facility; it's just a grocery store.

ShopRite Is Changing The Way Grocery Stores Open In New Jersey

Then, Shoprite decided to make grocery store grand openings fun, which is why there's a little more excitement about the huge new store Shoprite plans on opening in the near future.

So, how did Shoprite change the game when it comes to grocery store grand openings?

Maybe it's because when the brand's newest location in Caldwell opened a few weeks ago, there was a full-blown festival in the grocery store's parking lot.

Massive New ShopRite Coming To Manahawkin, NJ

Now, there's a massive new 116,000 square foot Shoprite planned to open up in the former Kmart in Manahawkin, and excitement is growing.

According to NJ.com, the new ShopRite is set to open in Stafford Square Mall, with a target grand opening date of December 10th.

No word on whether or not a grand opening event like the one in West Caldwell that featured live music in the parking lot is planned, but one can only hope!